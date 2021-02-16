close
Tue Feb 16, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
February 16, 2021

Man hit to death

Lahore

LAHORE:A motorcyclist died in a road accident in the Manga Mandi police limits on Monday. The victim identified as Muhammad Nadeem was riding a bike. When he reached near Manga Mandi a speeding vehicle hit him. The victim received serious injuries. He was shifted to hospital where he died. Police removed the body to morgue.

