Man hit to death

LAHORE:A motorcyclist died in a road accident in the Manga Mandi police limits on Monday. The victim identified as Muhammad Nadeem was riding a bike. When he reached near Manga Mandi a speeding vehicle hit him. The victim received serious injuries. He was shifted to hospital where he died. Police removed the body to morgue.