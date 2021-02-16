close
Tue Feb 16, 2021
February 16, 2021

Raas tests positive for COVID-19

Lahore

February 16, 2021

LAHORE:Punjab Minister for School Education Dr Murad Raas has been tested positive for COVID-19. In a statement on Monday, Dr Murad Raas confirmed that he had been tested positive for coronavirus and advised the people, who have come in contact with him in the past few days, to undergo COVID-19 tests.

