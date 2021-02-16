Raas tests positive for COVID-19

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Punjab Minister for School Education Dr Murad Raas has been tested positive for COVID-19. In a statement on Monday, Dr Murad Raas confirmed that he had been tested positive for coronavirus and advised the people, who have come in contact with him in the past few days, to undergo COVID-19 tests.