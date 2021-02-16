close
Tue Feb 16, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
February 16, 2021

Typhoid vaccination drive extended

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
February 16, 2021

LAHORE:As Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine (TCV) campaign 2021 (Phase-1) ended on Monday, the Punjab government extended the campaign as catch-up activities for two more days. Director Health Services Provincial EPI Cell, Directorate General of Health Services, Punjab, in a letter to Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of District Health Authorities (DHAs) of Chakwal, DG Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Layyah, Mandi Bahauddin, Mianwali, Multan, Pakpattan, Rajanpur and Rawalpindi directed to extend TCV Campaign 2021(Phase-1) as catch-up activities for two more days from February 16 to 17, 2021 to cover the large number NA and Refusals of TCV Vaccine.

