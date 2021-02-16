Smart lockdown imposed in 7 hotspot areas

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!

LAHORE:The Punjab government has imposed smart lockdown in hotspot areas with maximum emergence of Covid-19 cases amidst rising second wave of coronavirus. The smart lockdown has been imposed in seven hotspot areas in two towns including Cantonment and Shalimar Town. According to a notification issued by P&SHD, Punjab here on Monday, the smart lockdown has been imposed in hotspot areas of Lahore till Feb 28.