Tue Feb 16, 2021
Our Correspondent
February 16, 2021

Smart lockdown imposed in 7 hotspot areas

Lahore

Our Correspondent
LAHORE:The Punjab government has imposed smart lockdown in hotspot areas with maximum emergence of Covid-19 cases amidst rising second wave of coronavirus. The smart lockdown has been imposed in seven hotspot areas in two towns including Cantonment and Shalimar Town. According to a notification issued by P&SHD, Punjab here on Monday, the smart lockdown has been imposed in hotspot areas of Lahore till Feb 28.

