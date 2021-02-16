UAE Ambassador visits SZMC

LAHORE:The Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salim Al Zaabi said UAE is always committed to provide its full support to Pakistan.

“We will enhance mutual co-ordination and assured their full support regarding health facilities and medical education,” he said this during his visit to Shaikh Zayed Medical Complex (SZMC) Lahore on Monday. Prof Dr Mateen Izhar Chairman & Dean Shaikh Zayed Medical Complex Lahore warmly welcomed the Ambassador and presented him a bouquet on his arrival.

UAE Ambassador along with the Chairman & Dean, Faculty Members and Administrative Officers of SZMC visited different departments of Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Medical & Dental College Lahore. Prof Dr Mateen briefed the Ambassador about history and all components of Shaikh Zayed Medical Complex. “We are proud of our long-term relationships with the United Arab Emirates; UAE always facilitated us in different fields especially in the establishment of Shaikh Zayed Medical Complex Lahore”.

On the occasion UAE Ambassador praised the efforts of Chairman and Dean and his team regarding their endless efforts in providing state-of-the-art treatment facilities and medical education.