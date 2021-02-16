close
Tue Feb 16, 2021
February 16, 2021

CM orders arrest of killers of child

Lahore

February 16, 2021

LAHORE:Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from RPO Sheikhupura about the murder of a three-year old girl in Nankana Sahib and directed the early arrest of perpetrators. Strict action should be initiated against the accused and provision of justice be ensured, he said and extended sympathies to the bereaved family.

