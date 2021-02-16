CM orders arrest of killers of child

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from RPO Sheikhupura about the murder of a three-year old girl in Nankana Sahib and directed the early arrest of perpetrators. Strict action should be initiated against the accused and provision of justice be ensured, he said and extended sympathies to the bereaved family.