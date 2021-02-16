The PTI has miserably failed to bring any change in any sector. The present government is responsible for unbridled price hikes that have broken all previous records. The PTI came into power with a promise that it would bring some positive change to the country. So far, the party hasn’t done anything to turn this dream into a reality.

The party must have a look at its dismal performance and do something about it. The nation is waiting for the promised change. If the PTI doesn’t take any action now, it will lose its support base.

Shakir H Shamim

Islamabad