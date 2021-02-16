Self-reliance

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
It was a pleasant surprise to know that Bangladesh is among those countries that have manufactured the Covid-19 vaccine locally. It is evident that a congenial environment for critical thinking and creativity is essential for innovation and self-sufficiency. One hopes that our educationists will rise to the occasion and promote creative research in the country.
Dr Najeeb A Khan
Islamabad