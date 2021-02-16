Better policies

This refers to the letter ‘Rethinking exports’ (Feb 15) by Hussain Siddiqui. During the July 2020-November 2021 period, the country recorded a manageable trade deficit of $9.69 billion, owing to import compression. Also, higher remittances enabled it to generate a current account surplus of $1.64 billion after many years. From December 2020, the government adopted the policy of import liberalisation to benefit traders. As a result, the import bill surged while the country’s exports saw a modest upswing. The trade deficit rose sharply during the last two months resulting in a wide gap of $15 billion. Despite better remittances, the country has recorded the current deficit during the previous two months. New cars valuing $94 million, for instance, were imported during the first half of the fiscal year. This is an increase of around 200 percent over the same period last year. It seems that influential importers are taking full advantage of the import policy to make higher profits.

In the current situation, a huge push in exports, as suggested by the letter-writer, is not possible. The manufacturing sector isn’t well-equipped and cannot meet high targets. On the other hand, the agriculture sector has been underperforming as well. Pakistan is dependent on external sources for meeting its requirement of consumer goods, engineering goods and heavy capital equipment. We need to accelerate industrialisation and set up manufacturing units of high value items before we consider moving away from the export of only traditional items. Our economic salvation lies in compressing the import of luxury/unnecessary consumer items.

Arif Majeed

Karachi