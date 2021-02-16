close
Tue Feb 16, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
February 16, 2021

Helpless children

Newspost

 
February 16, 2021

It breaks my heart to see a child begging on streets. There are hundreds of thousands of children who have been forced to become a beggar. The people who are involved in this begging culture kidnap children and subject them to both physical and mental torture so that they become a convenient tool to extort money from wherever they can.

The authorities concerned should look into this situation and take steps to put an end to this begging culture. Homeless children should be sent to shelter homes where they can be groomed. The government has the responsibility to ensure that all citizens, including children, have a decent life.

Zeenat Saleem

Lahore

Latest News

More From Newspost