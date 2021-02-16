Build the flyover

There was a time when both sides of the Tarnol railway crossing on GT Road witnessed heavy traffic jams. The previous government provided some relief to commuters by widening these roads because of which traffic jams reduced considerably. Because of the ever-increasing traffic plying on this road, the previous work is now becoming insufficient to tackle the traffic load.

The current situation calls for the construction of a flyover on the Tarnol railway crossing for the smooth traffic flow. The authorities concerned are requested to look at this issue and do the needful for the ease of commuters.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad