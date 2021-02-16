Congratulations to the Pakistan cricket team on winning both the Test series and T-20 series against South Africa. It was a good contest between two great teams, and it was equally great to see quality cricket in the country after a long time.

Even though Pakistan won the game, South Africa won the hearts of Pakistanis. We would love to see teams from Australia, India and England in Pakistan soon. Cricket fans also want to see Indian players in the PSL and Pakistani cricketers in the IPL without political interference.

Syed Ali Musa Zaidi

Rawalpindi