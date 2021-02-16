Trump acquittal

Former American president Donald Trump’s second acquittal by the US Senate is disappointing and smacks of the Republican Party’s disregard for the wrong steps that Trump took in the last days of his presidency. It also shows that Trump still holds significant clout in the GOP and his dangerous line of action did not bother the Republicans much. For a functioning democracy as old as in the US, there was no precedent for a president being impeached twice. With Trump, there appeared to be sufficient ground for both political parties to join hands so that an autocratic leader reaches his comeuppance. There was little doubt that Trump violated his oath of office but now he will be able to show his ability to escape punishment as an endorsement of his misdeeds. His bullying tactics were clear from the day he assumed office but towards the end of his presidency his arrogance had no bounds.

The fact that many Republican senators stood by him indicates that he is no more a feeble and defeated presidential candidate, but that he may even bounce back as a potential presidential candidate in 2024. The falsehoods that Trump propagated and asked his followers to embrace were a sign of his supremacist approach to politics and governance which pushed the US towards a precipice from where an imbalance of power could seriously damage American democracy. And that remains a part of Trump’s legacy that he can try to revive. Be it in the US or anywhere else, the abuse of power must not go unpunished. If senior party leaders such as Republican senators keep allowing a president to enjoy impunity, the whole facade of democracy appears to be a farce. Perhaps the Republicans who supported Trump in impeachment proceedings did not want him to go down in history as a disgraced figure, but their calculation seems to be highly misplaced.

Trump’s record in his presidency was enough to convict him, as he had sought to overrun the election results. In the end there were just seven conscientious Republicans who opted to vote for Trump’s conviction. Interestingly, in January there were ten House Republicans who had voted to impeach him in January. Then there was also much video evidence that Democratic House impeachment managers presented during the proceedings of the case. Trump’s incitement of the mob to violence was not a secret but an overt attempt to topple democratic norms and values. Such inflammatory tactics spurred the mob to storm the Capitol. Now it is up to constitutional scholars to ponder over it and write about the historical and political significance of this sordid episode in American history. For now, at least one point is clear: American democracy still has a long way to go before it can claim to be a paragon of legal authority.