Tue Feb 16, 2021
Rapper holes up in Catalan varsity

AFP
February 16, 2021

Madrid: A Spanish rapper due to begin a controversial nine-month jail sentence over a string of Tweets on Monday barricaded himself inside a Catalan university to avoid arrest, he wrote on Twitter. "I’m locked inside the University of Lleida with quite a few supporters so they’ll have to break in if they want to arrest me and put me in prison," Pablo Hasel tweeted.

