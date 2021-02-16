Indian police probe baby’s death in alleged monkey attack

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CHENNAI, India: Police in southern India said they were probing the death of an eight-day-old baby after monkeys allegedly threw the child from the roof of her home. The police told AFP on Monday that twin infant girls were sleeping at their house in Tamil Nadu state when they were attacked by monkeys on Saturday.