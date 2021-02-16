Creator of much-mocked Romania statue accused of fraud

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BUCHAREST: A Romanian sculptor has been charged with fraud after a much-mocked sculpture of the Emperor Trajan -- and ten others -- turned out to be made of brass and not bronze as claimed, police said on Monday. Ioan Bolborea, 65, is accused of selling the statues to the Bucharest municipality and thereby defrauding it of 3.7 million euros ($4.5 million), a police spokesman told AFP.