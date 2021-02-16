tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SYDNEY: Google and Facebook are "very close" to deals with major Australian media to pay for news, a top government official said on Monday, as the tech giants scramble to avoid landmark regulation. Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said talks with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Google CEO Sundar Pichai had made "great progress" in resolving a standoff being closely watched around the world.