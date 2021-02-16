Coral reefs ‘under threat’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Eilat, Israel: Israeli environmentalists are warning that a UAE-Israeli oil pipeline deal threatens unique Red Sea coral reefs and could lead to "the next ecological disaster". The agreement to bring Emirati crude oil by tanker to a pipeline in the Red Sea port of Eilat was signed after Israel normalised ties with the Gulf Arab nation late last year and should come into force within months.