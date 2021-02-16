Berger seizes Pebble Beach victory with eagle at the last

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SAN FRANCISCO: Daniel Berger drilled a 30-foot eagle putt at the 72nd hole to win the US PGA Tour Pebble Beach Pro-Am in dramatic style on Sunday.
The 27-year-old American, undaunted by the memory of his double-bogey at the par-five 18th on Saturday, took driver off the tee and reached the green in two, rolling in the eagle putt to beat Maverick McNealy by two strokes.
“I feel like I got a little bit of revenge on the 18th,” Berger said. “I knew it was going to be a tight finish and I just stepped up there and hit a great drive and hit maybe the best three-wood I’ve ever hit in my life and the putter was just kind of icing on the cake.”
Berger had drained a 22-foot eagle putt at the second hole and had four more birdies and one bogey in his seven-under 65 for an 18-under total of 270. McNealy was already in the clubhouse on 16-under, notching five of his eight birdies on the demanding back nine in a six-under par 66.
He was watching when Berger rolled in the winning putt, earning his fourth US PGA Tour title. The victory continues a strong spell for Berger that started with a victory at Colonial in the tour’s first tournament back from its coronavirus pandemic hiatus.