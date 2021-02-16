Berger seizes Pebble Beach victory with eagle at the last

SAN FRANCISCO: Daniel Berger drilled a 30-foot eagle putt at the 72nd hole to win the US PGA Tour Pebble Beach Pro-Am in dramatic style on Sunday.

The 27-year-old American, undaunted by the memory of his double-bogey at the par-five 18th on Saturday, took driver off the tee and reached the green in two, rolling in the eagle putt to beat Maverick McNealy by two strokes.

“I feel like I got a little bit of revenge on the 18th,” Berger said. “I knew it was going to be a tight finish and I just stepped up there and hit a great drive and hit maybe the best three-wood I’ve ever hit in my life and the putter was just kind of icing on the cake.”

Berger had drained a 22-foot eagle putt at the second hole and had four more birdies and one bogey in his seven-under 65 for an 18-under total of 270. McNealy was already in the clubhouse on 16-under, notching five of his eight birdies on the demanding back nine in a six-under par 66.

He was watching when Berger rolled in the winning putt, earning his fourth US PGA Tour title. The victory continues a strong spell for Berger that started with a victory at Colonial in the tour’s first tournament back from its coronavirus pandemic hiatus.