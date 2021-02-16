Boucher feels secure in Pakistan

LAHORE: South Africa’s head coach Mark Boucher felt more secure in Pakistan than in his home country. “We found ourselves safer than in South Africa,” he said during a virtual press conference Sunday night.

Boucher said that he learned a lot from the tour of Pakistan. The South African head coach said that they expected reverse swing and spin here. He said Mohammad Rizwan played well in both formats and made a big diference.

Boucher praised Pakistan as “a fantastic place to play cricket”. It was South Africa’s first tour since 2007. Boucher was part of that touring side. “I think what we can learn is this is a fantastic place to play cricket. You see the history around the grounds and some of the fantastic talents that have come out of Pakistan,” Boucher added.

He also hailed Pakistan’s pitches and termed them better than other sub-continent nations. “The spin isn’t as bad as it is in India and Sri Lanka, there’s not as much turn, but there’s a special technique that you still have to apply, especially when you’re batting,” he added.

Boucher said he believes South Africa’s bowling department was standout. “I’m really proud of the way the guys bowled; the bowling was a standout for me. I think the guys have done well in this particular situation and it can only help them going back to South Africa with pride,” he said.