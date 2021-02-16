Provincial cricket associations likely to get adhoc admin on 28th

ISLAMABAD: The provincial cricket associations are likely to get adhoc administration almost 18 months after approval of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Constitution as the Governing Board will meet on February 27 in Karachi.

A well-placed source in the PCB said the adhoc administration of the six associations will be announced on February 28 — a day after the Governing Board’s meeting.

‘The News’ has learnt that the PCB has secured sponsorship for all the provincial associations. It is unclear as yet as what cost the domestic cricket will have to pay for the private sponsorship that will be seen getting engaged on a longer term for the first time.

The clauses for the private sponsorship suggest that the individual that would buy an association will be allowed to have two representatives in the administration. There will be two key posts in the adhoc administration of each association — president and chief executive officer.

‘The News’ understands that the sponsors will have the power to nominate officials for both the key posts.

When a PCB official was approached, he said he was not sure about that but if that will be the case, the sponsors and the individuals investing in the association will be having full control over the administration.

“I don’t think that sponsors will be having full control of the administration. Yes, they can nominate two officials but not on all the key posts,” he said.

It is believed that the PCB has reached an agreement with the associations after giving them some extra assurances. In that condition it will be the investor who would be holding all the cards when it comes to running the administration of that particular association. Fears are there that if these investors will be allowed to have their own president and CEO of that particular provincial association, the domestic system will start giving the same look as we see in the case of the PSL.

When a former Test cricketer was approached to know as to where Pakistan domestic cricket is heading to, he said it would be too early to say anything regarding this issue.

“I don’t think such powers will be given to the sponsors or investors. Domestic cricket is something different from that of the PSL and it cannot go on sale. By giving powers to the investors to appoint the president and CEO of the association means full authority to a person who will be having no other criteria but to earn financial resources. I hope only those having a cricketing background will be given the authority to run technical things and sponsor will only be allowed to look after financial matters and other administrative matters.