Win important for team’s confidence, says Misbah

LAHORE: Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has said that winning the series was very important for development of the team’s confidence and the new boys gave very good performances.

After winning the T20 series, Misbah said in a virtual presser that winning the home series boosts players’ confidence. He said that there was no pressure of any kind. “I don’t have any insecurity of losing my job.

“I don’t have any insecurity as the results are not in our control. The only important thing is to concentrate on the given opportunity,” he added. He said that Hassan Ali was rested in the first two T20 matches. “Hafeez, Imad and Shadab were not in the but we still won the series,” he added.

“The win has lifted the team’s morale and we won both the series under a new captain (Babar Azam),” he said. Misbah said that in the second T20 match Pakistan could not make a big score and the coming PSL is an opportunity for young players and for the national team to further prepare for the World Cup. “The national team has to play 20 T20 matches before the World Cup,” he said.

The head coach added that there is still a lot to be done. “The batsmen are having difficulty in playing spin bowling and the World Cup is to be played in India. We will work on it. “Winning is winning. How many series have we won against South Africa before?” he said.