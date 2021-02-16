Sindh orders withdrawing cases of violations of Covid SOPs

The Sindh government has ordered the relevant quarters to withdraw cases that were registered over violations of coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

A letter has been issued to this effect on directives from Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shahi. It has been moved by the prosecutor general of the Criminal Prosecution Services Department.

The directives are also addressed to the Sindh police chief, all district public prosecutors, staff officers of the law secretary, and the additional inspectors general of Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur and Larkana ranges.

The letter reads, “All district public prosecutors shall ensure expeditious withdrawal with the permission of the Hon’ble Court and will submit a compliance report for onward transmission to the Hon’ble Chief Minister Sindh.”