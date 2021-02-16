Covid claims seven more lives

Covid-19 claimed seven more lives in Sindh during the previous 24 hours, raising the death toll due to the viral disease in the province to 4,226. In the meantime, 479 patients of the disease remained under treatment at various health facilities, of whom the condition of 436 was said to be serious and 56 of them were on life support.

This was stated by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Monday in his daily statement on the situation of the pandemic in Sindh. He said 254 new cases of the viral disease had emerged during the previous 24 hours as a result of 10,609 tests. He added that it constituted a 2.4 per cent current detection rate.

Ater the seven more deaths, the number of deaths due to Covid-19 in Sindh reached 4,226 and the total mortality rate of the Sindh was 1.6 per cent againsts the national fatality rate of 2 per cent. He explained that so far 2,883,269 tests for Covid-19 had been conducted in the province, against which 254,015 cases were diagnosed, of which 93 per cent or 235,854 patients had recovered, including 384 during the previous 24 hours.

Shah said that currently 13,935, patients were battling Covid-19 in Sindh, of whom 13,442 were in home isolation, 14 at isolation centres and 479 at different hospitals. Of the 254 new cases, 158 were detected in Karachi, including 75 from District East, 41 from District South, 21 from District Central, 13 from District Korangi and eight from District Malir.

In the rest of Sindh, Hyderabad had 16 new cases, Matiari 14, Umerkot 11, Ghotki and Thatta seven each, Badin and Jamshoro six each, Sujawal five, Sanghar four, Larkana and Naushehro Feroz three each, Mirpurkhas, Tando Allahyar and Tando Muhammad Khan two each, and Jacobabad, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Sukkur and Khairpur had one new case each.