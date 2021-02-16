Begum Alvi asks women to focus on economic empowerment

First Lady Begum Samina Alvi urged the womenfolk of the country on Monday to make concerted efforts for their economic empowerment without any compromise on social norms and values.

Addressing a conference organised by the Rotary Club of Karachi-Crown in Karachi, she said the government was making all-out efforts to help women from different socio-economic sections gain economic independence, as this was equally important for the society in general.

In this regard, Begum Alvi referred to a series of schemes initiated during the past few years, including those by the State Bank of Pakistan, offering special loan packages, with zero or very low mark-up, for small entrepreneurs, mainly the women.

She said any effort to address the fulfilling of collateral condition was highly appreciable as it was often a difficult option for most of the women.

Begum Alvi said special attention was being paid towards women under the Ehsaas Programme. She added that the measures being adopted for the economic empowerment of women were further being complemented through steps taken for their social protection. The protection of women against harassment, safety at workplace, equal employment opportunities were actually the rights guaranteed to citizens under the constitution and its proper implementation was a collective responsibility, she added.

Quoting from Surah An-Nisa, she said this manifested the fact how much importance was accorded to women in the religion -- Islam.

Highlighting the importance of economic independence of citizens in general, she said attention was equally needed to be paid towards proper grooming and rehabilitation of people with any form of impairment.

The wife of President Alvi regretted that many of the women were not supported or encouraged by their own families. She added that the situation was, however, gradually changing, and a growing number of young girls could be witnessed venturing into different fields that were previously not specific for them.

Samina Alvi said the contribution being made by rural women to the economy could not be ignored, but this unfortunately was not duly enumerated.

Earlier, a panel discussion, moderated by Shehnaz Ramzi, was held with Khushbakht Shujaat (a politician and an educationist), Mehtab A Rashdi (former civil servant and currently a social activist), Suboohi Zeeshan, Dr Nadia Farhan and Mussarat Misbah (businesswomen) as the participants.

The speakers discussed the challenges being faced by working women and shared their experiences to brave the same. Farah Javed, chairperson of the Women Empowerment Committee, RCK (Crown), offered the vote of thanks.