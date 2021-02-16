Gold rates fall Rs200/tola

KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market decreased Rs200/tola to Rs111,050/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Monday. Similarly, the price of 10 grams gold dropped Rs172 to Rs95,207, it added. In the international market too, bullion rates decreased $4 to $1,820/ounce. Meanwhile, silver rates decreased Rs20 to Rs1,380/tola. The price of 10 grams silver also dropped Rs17.15 to Rs1,183.12, it added.