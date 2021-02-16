NEPRA chief visits KE

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) led by its Chairman Tauseef H Farooqi on Monday visited the Karachi Electric (KE) head office and its under-construction 900MW BQPS-III, a statement said on Monday.

Farooqi was briefed about the comprehensive plan regarding generation, transmission, and distribution plan submitted by KE on account of the authority’s directives given vide order dated August 27, 2020, it added.

The authority gave clear directives to complete installation/completion of the BQPS-III in time to avoid load-shedding in the upcoming summer season. In line with the NEPRA CSR Drive “Power with prosperity”, the NEPRA chairman launched K-Electric’s women ambassador programme “Roshni Baji” at a ceremony in Karachi.

This is a first-of-its-kind programme in which the selected women will become ambassadors for safety within their communities, the statement said. Farooqi said that NEPRA has envisioned developing a CSR culture with its drive of “Power with Prosperity” to introduce an inclusive development model in the power sector of Pakistan.