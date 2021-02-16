CDWP gives go-ahead to Rs5bln projects

SLAMABAD: Planning Commission's Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Monday passed two projects worth Rs5 billion and sent three worth Rs53.50 billion to the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) for further deliberation, a statement said.

Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan chaired the meeting that was attended by senior officials from Planning Commission and Federal Ministries/Divisions, and representatives from Provincial Governments via video-link.

Projects related to agriculture & food, governance, transport & communications were presented in the meeting. The meeting referred “Gwadar-Lesbella Livelihood Support Project Phase-II” project worth Rs12.328 billion to the ECNEC for further approval. This project would have a holistic poverty graduation approach covering all 0-40 households. Secondly it would revamp a large footprint and assure participation of all 0-40 households as members. Thirdly, the project involves developing a comprehensive three-pronged fisheries value chain, combining a development package, infrastructure upgrade, and a supportive policy and regulations.

A project “Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Unit in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (UNDP Assisted)-1 Revised” worth Rs700.268 million was approved in the meeting. The project aims at mainstreaming SDGs in local development plans and strategies clearly delineating the resource requirements, strengthening institutional coordination, reporting and monitoring mechanism for SDGs, financing for SDGs, and supporting integrated and innovative approaches to accelerate progress on SDGs. “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Roads Rehabilitation Project under PKHA portfolio” project worth Rs28.155 billion was recommended to ECNEC. The revised PC-1 of the project envisages rehabilitation of 274 km of existing provincial highway network of Khyber pakhtunkhwa. The revised PC-1 also includes construction of bridges, culverts, drainage, erosion, and ancillary works along with allied facilities.