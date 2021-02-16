HBL, PSDF sign MoU

KARACHI: Habib Bank Limited (HBL) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Punjab Skill Development Fund (PSDF), the largest skills development fund in Pakistan, a statement said on Monday.

Aamir Kureshi – head consumer, rural and SME banking, HBL, and Jawad Zahoor Khan, CEO of PSDF, signed the agreement, it added. Also present at the ceremony were Muhammad Aurangzeb, president and chief Executive officer of HBL, and other senior executives from both the organisations.

In line with the government of Pakistan’s vision of creating 10 million jobs, the Prime Minister’s Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme has been developed under the banner of “Kamyab Jawan”, it said.

The purpose of the scheme is to shape the future and wellbeing of Pakistani youth by giving them access to skills training so that they can find sustainable employment and income-generating opportunities.

Kureshi said, “HBL had always supported the national agenda vis-à-vis Pakistan’s economic growth and social uplift. Through this partnership, HBL will provide loans to capable young men and women under the “Kamyab Jawan” Scheme, which will enable them in running their businesses and create further employment opportunities within the country.”

Khan said, “PSDF is the largest skill development fund in Pakistan and has a solid track record of skilling youth and linking them to income generation opportunities.”

“Through our partnership with HBL, PSDF will ensure that the youth is well trained in the technical and entrepreneurial skills to enhance their ability, to secure loans under “Kamyab Jawan” and utilize them effectively to run successful businesses.”