close
Tue Feb 16, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 16, 2021

Gold rates fall Rs200/tola

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
February 16, 2021

KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market decreased Rs200/tola to Rs111,050/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Monday. Similarly, the price of 10 grams gold dropped Rs172 to Rs95,207, it added. In the international market too, bullion rates decreased $4 to $1,820/ounce. Meanwhile, silver rates decreased Rs20 to Rs1,380/tola. The price of 10 grams silver also dropped Rs17.15 to Rs1,183.12, it added.

Latest News

More From Business