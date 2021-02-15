tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Ajoka Art of Writing students Saturday presented online dramatic readings of new writings developed during a two-months course which were live-streamed on Facebook. This was the 8th presentation of Ajoka’s writing class students. The writers presented the dramatic readings on Zoom and were joined by acting class students, including two from the US as well.