Mon Feb 15, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
February 15, 2021

One killed in clash

National

SUKKUR: A man was killed and another injured in a clash between two groups of Syed clan in Ghotki over possession of a land.

Reports said two groups of the Syed clan fought over possession of a piece of land in Ghotki in which a man, identified as Syed Aftab Shah, was killed while another Syed Sachal Shah was critically injured. The police later controlled the situation and shifted the body and injured to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities.

