Cloth worth lakhs of rupees gutted in Ichhra

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Cloth worth lakhs of rupees was reduced to ashes when fire broke out in a cloth market near Pakistani Chowk in Ichhra Sunday.
Rescue teams reached the spot and doused the fire after an hour’s struggle. The fire engulfed three shops and a mosque which was located at the top of the building while the teams rescued the Imam.