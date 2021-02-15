Man shot dead in D I Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN FEB: A man was shot dead by unidentified people in the Kulachi tehsil, said a police source on Sunday.

According to Kulachi police, Rafiullah, son of Inayatullah, was present outside his house in Maddi Village in jurisdiction of Kulachi police station when unidentified armed persons sprayed him with bullets, leaving him dead in the cold blood. The accused fled the scene after committing crime.