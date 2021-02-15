Crackdown against counterfeit, smuggled cigarettes intensifies

ISLAMABAD: In pursuit to the vision of prime minister to curb the menace of trade of counterfeit/non duty paid cigarettes, which are not only hazardous to the health of general public but is also causing huge loss to the government exchequer, the Federal Board of Revenue has urged the Inland Revenue and Customs field formations to beef up the enforcement measures to control it.

The chairman FBR has issued directives to expedite the administrative and enforcement measures against the trade of counterfeit, non-duty paid and smuggled cigarettes.

During the period July 2020 to January 2021, the IREN network conducted 65 raids across the country to curb the trade of counterfeit/non duty paid cigarettes.

Similarly, the Pakistan Customs has taken a number of preventive measures to curb the smuggling of cigarettes in particular and other contrabands/goods in general.

The Customs staff posted at airports, sea ports and land custom stations have been instructed to be more vigilant to control smuggling of cigarettes. Anti-smuggling squads, mobile units and staff posted at the Customs check-posts have been sensitized to interdict smuggling of cigarettes.