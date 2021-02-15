11 more die from corona in Punjab

LAHORE: Around 11 patients died from corona and 466 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Sunday, the death toll reached 5,037, while confirmed cases reached 163,833 in the province.

As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 12,586 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 3,102,322 in the province.

After 5,037 fatalities and recovery of a total of 151,551 patients, including 567 recoveries in the last 24 hours, so far, as many as 7,245 active cases still remained, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment in hospitals.