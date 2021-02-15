close
Mon Feb 15, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 15, 2021

PML-N leader says PK-63 by-poll to be referendum against PTI

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 15, 2021

NOWSHERA: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and National Assembly former deputy speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi said on Sunday said that by-election on PK-63 on February 19 would prove to be a referendum against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

Speaking at public meetings held in connection with the by-election in PK-63 in Nowshera, he claimed that not only the masses but Prime Minister Imran’s own ministers and members were fed up with him.

Latest News

More From Pakistan