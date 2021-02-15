PML-N leader says PK-63 by-poll to be referendum against PTI

NOWSHERA: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and National Assembly former deputy speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi said on Sunday said that by-election on PK-63 on February 19 would prove to be a referendum against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

Speaking at public meetings held in connection with the by-election in PK-63 in Nowshera, he claimed that not only the masses but Prime Minister Imran’s own ministers and members were fed up with him.