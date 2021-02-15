Land retrieved

FAISALABAD: The district administration Sunday claimed to have retrieved more than 141 acre state land of Pakistan Housing Scheme from squatters in Kharrianwala.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali and CPO Sohail Chaudhry supervised the operation against land grabbers in 193/RB and 226/RB. According to niab Tehsildar Jaranwala Rana Abid, the squatters had been occupying the land for several years.