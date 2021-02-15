PML-N supporting Gilani for Senate seat: Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Secretary General of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has maintained that former premier Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani’s candidature for the upper house of parliament is being enthusiastically supported by Pakistan Muslim League and its each and every member will strive to ensure his victory.

The PML-N Quaid, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, has also extended his wholehearted support to Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani. “Yusuf Raza Gilani is bound to win the polls since he is the most suited candidate for the slot, provided invisible interference doesn’t come in the way.” In a brief chat with The News on Sunday evening, the PML-N stalwart, who seconded the nomination papers of Gilani, reminded that he suggested to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari personally to field Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani for the Senate seat from the federal capital.

He said former federal minister Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhary of the PML-N has been nominated by the party for the same seat but he was a covering candidate.

No other impression would be frivolous in this regard, he said.

Abbasi said public meetings in Sargodha and Khuzdar before the long march next month have been called off to facilitate the PDM parties for devoting their energies and attention on preparations for the long march, which is more crucial and important.

“The long march will create history and its opponents are destined to bite the dust since it will attain the objectives determined for it by the movement leadership.” Abbasi said all component parties of the movement are hectically engaged in preparations for the long march.

The parties are being assigned functions for the arrangements of the long march and exuberance being demonstrated by the masses for the long march is unprecedented, he said. It will be a peaceful affair and if any hindrance was created by the administration, then it would be responsible for the consequences, the PML-N leader said.