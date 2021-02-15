Fawad for taking notice of Sindh CM’s statement of winning 10 seats

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) can only win ten Senate seats from Sindh if they buy other party members.

The minister asked the Supreme Court to make the chief minister’s statement part of its proceedings on the presidential reference on Senate open vote. He demanded to take notice of Sindh chief minister’s statement of winning 10 Senate seats. Fawad Chaudhry, in a tweet, said that the PPP has been opposing open balloting for the coming Senate elections to keep up its vote-purchase tradition.

Meanwhile talking to a private news channel Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) have lost future in Pakistani politics.

Both the party leaders had been playing the politics of grabbing powers in the country, he said.

The PPP, he said had become the party of interior Sindh. While the PML-N had lost popularity in country’s politics due to corruption and money laundering cases, he added. Commenting on role of Opposition in Pakistan, he said the Opposition parties were trying to derail the system through pressure tactics and long march. These political party leaders were also trying to drag establishment into the politics, he stated.

Appreciating the efforts of ruling party for free and fair elections, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had tabled the bill before the assembly to hold Senate elections with open balloting.

Conducing upcoming Senate elections with show of hands could halt horse trading like issues in future, he added.