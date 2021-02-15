Senate election: NA speaker to issue production orders for arrested MPs

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has decided to issue production orders for the members of the parliament (MPs) so that they can vote in the upcoming Senate elections, confirmed sources.

Sources from the leader of the Opposition's office told Geo News that production orders for those who are currently in jail will be issued, adding that it is the right of every parliamentarian to vote. Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and former foreign minister Khawaja Asif are the notable PML-N lawmakers who are in jail.

On the other hand, PPP's Khursheed Shah and MNA Ali Wazir Khan are also under arrest. Sources confirmed that production orders for the four parliamentarians have been sent to the speaker.

The parliamentarians will be brought to Islamabad on March 2, a day before the Senate polls are held.

The Senate elections will be held on 48 seats on March 3. Islamabad has two seats, Punjab 11, Sindh 11, KP and Balochistan 12 each.