100 nomination papers filed so far for Senate election

ISLAMABAD: As many as 100 nomination papers have been filed so far for the upcoming Senate elections, fixed for March 3.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan’s progressive statement, a total of 52 papers have been submitted for the general seats in the four provinces and the Federal Capital while 18 for technocrats/Ulema seats, 23 for women seats and 08 for seats reserved for the non-Muslims.

In Punjab, 13 papers have been filed for general seats, 2 each for technocrats and Ulema and women seats and a total of 17 papers filed in the province.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 14 nomination papers have been so far submitted for general seats, 6 for technocrats and Ulema seats, 7 for women seats and 3 for non-Muslim seats, and a total of 30 papers submitted in the province. In Sindh, 11 nomination papers have been filed for general seats, 6 for technocrats and Ulema seats and 5 for women seats and this brings to a total of 22 nomination papers filed in the province.

Ten papers have been filed for general seats in Balochistan, 4 for technocrats and Ulema seats, 6 for women seats and five for non-Muslim seats and hence the total number is 25.

In the federal capital, 3 candidates filed for general seat and as many for women seat and in total 6 nomination papers were filed in Islamabad. February 15 is the last date for filing of nomination papers after the date was extended from February 13 on the request of some political parties, while others criticised it.