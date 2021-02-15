E-Abiana system being launched in Punjab

LAHORE: E-Abiana, a digital mechanism for the automation of water revenue collection system and fines is being launched by Punjab Irrigation Department in collaboration with Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).

The automation of water payment collection system or E-Abiana has been designed to help digitalise water revenue payments from farmers in the form of Abiana, which would be collected by the irrigation department through e-Pay Punjab. It would, in particular, enable the department to ensure transparency and make collection of the revenue easier, an official said. The primary objective of e-Abiana is to develop a technology-based solution to generate transparency for collecting Abiana from the farmers. Farmers across the Punjab province can easily pay Abiana bills through banks, ATMs and mobile banking. In the initial phase, tech-based system has been introduced in Kasur, Sheikhupura, Khanewal and Layyah regions as a pilot programme. This system will be implemented in the entire province soon. It would lead to almost double revenue collection, the official said.