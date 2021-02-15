JI leader says PM has given NRO to all corrupt in his party

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami naib ameer Liaquat Baloch Sunday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had been uttering ‘No NRO [deal]’ to anyone mantra, but himself giving it to all the corrupt elements and mafias in his government.

Soon a time would come when Imran Khan would take a U-turn on the catch-phrase by giving an NRO to all remaining corrupt elements in his party and his government, who are in his good books, he said while addressing a training workshop for the JI workers at Mansoorah here.

He said the possible defeat in Senate elections had completely shaken the PTI government while the Election Commission had proved its bias in favour of the PTI government by issuing a controversial election schedule.

In view of the past elections experience, the JI had decided with clarity to shun politics of alliances and strive for bringing about a revolution through its own clean leadership and manifesto of the Islamic revolution, Baloch said.

He said the JI leadership and workers were unanimously pursuing enforcement of the Objectives Resolution, 22 points of ulema, complete religious and sectarian harmony, recommendations of the Council of Islamic Ideology, and adherence to the Constitution of Pakistan.

He said the JI had devised a plan to bring about economic reforms, providing relief to masses from price-hike of basic commodities especially petrol, power and gas rates.

He demanded the government reduce rates of petrol, power and gas to provide relief to the common man.