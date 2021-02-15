close
Mon Feb 15, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
February 15, 2021

Cloth worth lakhs of rupees gutted in Ichhra

National

LAHORE: Cloth worth lakhs of rupees was reduced to ashes when fire broke out in a cloth market near Pakistani Chowk in Ichhra Sunday.

Rescue teams reached the spot and doused the fire after an hour’s struggle. The fire engulfed three shops and a mosque which was located at the top of the building while the teams rescued the Imam.

