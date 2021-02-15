7 myths about Covid vaccine

NEW YORK: As the vaccines for the coronavirus become more ubiquitous, so do misinformation, myths and misconceptions about them. This is unfortunate, because these untruths delay acceptance of the vaccines, and widespread immunization is the fastest and best way to begin to return to a more normal way of life. An article in the New York Times rebuts the seven of the most common myths.

1. The vaccine hurts fertility, especially in young people: While the Pfizer trial of its vaccine attempted to exclude pregnant women, 23 pregnant women were a part of it, probably having gotten pregnant soon after vaccination. Two adverse events were seen in the trials: a spontaneous abortion and retained products of conception (placental or fetal tissue that remains in the uterus, often after miscarriage); both occurred in the placebo group.

2. Once vaccinated, you can go back to normal, pre-pandemic life: This is, unfortunately, not true. We don’t yet know whether vaccines prevent asymptomatic infections. It is possible that vaccinated people could still become infected, be unaware and spread the coronavirus to others.

3. When we hit herd immunity, this will all be over: Herd immunity refers to a situation where enough protection exists in a community that exponential growth of infections is highly unlikely, if not impossible. The concept is usually discussed when diseases are rare, as with measles. Herd immunity will protect us from large numbers of Covid-19 cases only once we have suppressed the disease. Herd immunity will signal the beginning of the end of the pandemic — not the day we are done with it.

4. Side effects of this vaccine are much more severe than those of typical vaccines: Allergic reactions are not a reason to avoid vaccination. Very few people given the vaccine have experienced severe allergic reaction.

5. The studies were rushed, and corners were cut: First of all, more scientists were probably working on this one thing than have ever collectively focused on any one thing in the history of the world. We should expect progress. To be approved by the Food and Drug Administration in the US, vaccines must clear three phases of study. The first is small (likely tens of people) and focuses on safety. The second is larger (maybe hundreds of people), involves people who have known risks for the disease and focuses on safety and whether there is some sort of biological response (specifically, antibody production). Phase 3 involves large, randomized controlled trials (thousands to tens of thousands of people) that focus on effectiveness (that is, preventing illness) and side effects. With coronavirus vaccines, the process was highly accelerated, but all of these phases were completed and were reviewed by the Food and Drug Administration. We’re also focusing (appropriately) on the few vaccine successes.

6. Covid-19 is less dangerous than the vaccine: People hear of the risks of side effects and assume they’re better off not getting vaccinated. They’re comparing those risks to perfect health instead of to the risk of Covid-19 itself. But assuming perfect health is unwarranted: Covid is prevalent and dangerous.

7. A vaccine that is ‘only’ 70 percent effective isn’t worth it: As with so many things in public health, don’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good. It’s great that in trials the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have been about 95 percent effective against symptomatic disease, but that level of effectiveness is not necessary. In trials Jonas Salk’s polio vaccine was 80 percent to 90 percent effective, and it changed the world.