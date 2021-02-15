It’s time to get rid of Western agent rulers: Sirajul Haq

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said it is high time to get rid of the rulers, who are, in fact, West’s agents. He was addressing a public meeting in Wazirabad on Sunday in connection with the bye-elections on a Punjab Assembly seat, scheduled for Feb 19. He regretted that the country was being ruled by the agents of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank (WB) and the United States of America (USA). He said the rulers had been fleecing the poor for their masters for the past seven decades, adding that time had come the nation got rid of these Western slaves. What the IMF agenda the previous rulers had left unfinished, the incumbent PTI regime had completed swiftly by unleashing a reign of cruelty against the poor masses. Sirajul Haq said the PTI government had surpassed all past governments in its cruelty against the poor masses, crushing them under the burden of poverty, foreign debts, unemployment, price-hike and lawlessness.