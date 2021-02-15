Asad says has no link with alleged video

SWABI: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Sunday said he had no link with the alleged video posted on the social media and the whole of Islamabad knew this fact.

Addressing the workers convention here, he said the government came into power to eradicate corruption and would not compromise with elements who had sold their votes for monetary gains during the Senate election.

He said horse-trading and sale and purchase of votes in the Senate election would not be accepted and no compromise would be made with the elements who sold their political loyalties for monetary gains, the media reports.

He said people were custodian of their votes and would not allow anyone to sell their votes for monetary gains.

He said free and transparent election gave strength and moral ground to democracy and that’s why the government was stressing open ballot in Senate election to eliminate chances of horse-trading, corruption and sale and purchase of votes.

In the past, he said people’s votes were sold during the Senate election.

“How a political party with a few members in the assembly would elect its candidate to become senator?” he asked.

He said PML-N was converting into a regional political party due to its negative politicking. He said PML-N slogans were not in the people and country’s interest, saying Maryam Nawaz Sharif should apologize to the nation after her hatred-based slogans.

He said people knew that who had looted the country’s resources for personal gains.

He said the elements who played havoc with the national institutions like Pakistan Steels Mill, Wapda and 400 mills besides others during their regimes had again come out with catchy slogans to get people attention.