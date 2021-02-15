Sindh govt out to grab KPT land: Zaidi

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi says despite clear orders of the Supreme Court, the Sindh government under the cover of plantation was trying to grab the land of Karachi Port Trust (KPT).
In a tweet on Sunday, he said, “As usual GoS abusing its authority & acting as land grabbers. KPT has sent a legal notice to GoS & initiated contempt proceedings.”