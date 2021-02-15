close
Mon Feb 15, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
I
INP
February 15, 2021

Sindh govt out to grab KPT land: Zaidi

Top Story

I
INP
February 15, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi says despite clear orders of the Supreme Court, the Sindh government under the cover of plantation was trying to grab the land of Karachi Port Trust (KPT).

In a tweet on Sunday, he said, “As usual GoS abusing its authority & acting as land grabbers. KPT has sent a legal notice to GoS & initiated contempt proceedings.”

Latest News

More From Top Story