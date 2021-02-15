Senate elections: PTI awards tickets to candidates from all provinces, says Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Sunday said the government had awarded the Senate tickets to the candidates belonging to all the provinces to have majority seats in the upcoming elections.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan being the party chairman has given Senate tickets to the candidates on recommendations of the parliamentary committee,” he said while talking to a private news channel. The minister said all the tickets had been awarded to the candidates after consultation. He said the tickets were awarded to those workers who were loyal to the party.

He expressed hope that the PTI would emerge victorious in the Senate. He claimed that all allied party members would support the government in the forthcoming polls.

He said the government was committed to conducting the Senate election through open balloting to discourage horse trading.

It was mentioned in the Charter of Democracy (CoD) that the Senate polls should be carried out through the open vote, he added.

Shibli said Imran Khan being a popular leader was taking all decisions in larger national interest to put the country on the path of development and prosperity.